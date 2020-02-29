Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has amassed a stake in Twitter Inc and is pushing for changes, including removal of the social media company’s chief executive, Jack Dorsey, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Taliban orders halt to attacks in Afghanistan ahead of U.S. agreement - February 29, 2020
- Afghans hope for peace as U.S.-Taliban set for troop withdrawal deal - February 29, 2020
- Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey’s removal: sources - February 29, 2020