Miami, Florida, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elliott Wave Forecast, a leading Elliott Wave technical analysis firm published its new E-Book, Best Trading Strategies Using Elliott Wave Theory.

In the E-Book, Elliott Wave Forecast introduced an effective theory that was developed to help traders make informed and calculated decisions and in turn minimize their risk.

Elliott Wave Theory is one of the most sought after and popular forms of technical analysis that helps traders in analyzing financial market cycles.

The theory is highly trusted for its ability to provide valuable insights into market trends and movement, however, the interpretation of its findings vary from trader to trader.

Revealing Techniques

Their new E-book reveals techniques to read the Elliott Wave charts correctly using visual aids called “Blue Boxes”.

Blue boxes are proprietary infliction areas where both buyers and sellers agree in the direction of the next move for three swings at least and hence why they offer very low-risk opportunities to enter the market in the direction of the trend. It also allows traders to eliminate risk on the trade once a reaction is seen from these blue boxes.

The stock market, forex trading, and cryptocurrency are generally thought of as a game of gambling which means traders take a lot of chances.

However, this perception has now been revolutionized by the experts who with their experience, and research, have developed a thorough understanding of market patterns and trends.

The E-Book also highlights 6 important trading strategies that are successfully used by traders widely to ensure consistent wins and accurate interpretation of charts and trends. The strategies discussed include:

Ichimoku Cloud Chart Patterns including Elliott Wave Fibonacci Retracement & Extension MACD RSI Momentum and Confluence Zones

The E-book is a great read for beginners as well as professional experienced traders alike. This is available for free and you can Download E-Book from their official website.

About Elliott Wave Forecast

Elliottwave-Forecast is one of the largest technical analysis firms in the world.

They cover all major asset groups round the clock, a total of 78 markets including U.S Stocks, ETFs, World Indices, Forex, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, and US 10-year Note.

For the last two decades, Elliottwave-Forecast has helped thousands of successful traders worldwide with daily timely and reliable forecasts.

