WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elme Communities (“Elme”) (NYSE:ELME) announced the income tax treatment of its 2022 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Elme Communities dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Dividend Paid Date Gross Distribution Per Share Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share Section 199A Dividends Per Share (Return of Capital) Non-Taxable

Distribution Per Share 1/5/2022 $0.17000 $0.03409 $0.03409 $0.13591 4/5/2022 $0.17000 $0.03409 $0.03409 $0.13591 7/6/2022 $0.17000 $0.03409 $0.03409 $0.13591 10/5/2022 $0.17000 $0.03409 $0.03409 $0.13591 TOTALS: $0.68000 $0.13636 $0.13636 $0.54364 100.00% 20.05% 20.05% 79.95%

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

