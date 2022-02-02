Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / (ELMS) News: Did You Lose Money on Your Electric Last Mile Solutions Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Class Action Investigation

(ELMS) News: Did You Lose Money on Your Electric Last Mile Solutions Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Class Action Investigation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal securities laws by Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS).

On February 1, 2022, Electric Last Mile Solutions announced that certain executives had resigned. The Company stated, “James Taylor, who has resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. In addition, Brian Krzanich has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, replacing Jason Luo, who has also resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board. The departures follow an investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors (the ‘Special Committee’)”.

Additionally, the Company acknowledged, “on the basis of the Special Committee investigation, the Board concluded that the Company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements should be restated and, therefore, should no longer be relied upon. The financial statements in question cover the period as of December 31, 2020, the period from August 20, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, the six months ended June 30, and the nine months ended September 30, 2021. In connection with this conclusion, the Company, together with its advisors, is evaluating the accounting and treatment of certain equity issuances to executive officers. Although the Company cannot, at this time, estimate when it will file its restated financial statements for such periods, it is diligently pursuing completion of the restatement, including with respect to an evaluation of the Company’s financial statement reserves for tax payments and contingencies”.

Following this news, Electric Last Mile Solutions stock fell 23% after hours on February 1, 2022.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an Electric Last Mile Solutions shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can go to: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/ElectricLastMileSolutionsInc or [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

To join this action, you can go to: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/ElectricLastMileSolutionsInc or [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.