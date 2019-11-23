Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Saturday that there have been about 150,000 orders thus far for the electric carmaker’s Cybertruck, which was unveiled on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Elon Musk: About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck - November 23, 2019
- Canada’s use of Huawei 5G would hamper its access to U.S. intelligence: U.S. official - November 23, 2019
- Novartis nears deal to buy U.S. biotech firm Medicines Co for about $7 billion: WSJ - November 23, 2019