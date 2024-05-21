Elon Musk accused Australia of censorship after an Australian judge ruled that X must block users from accessing video of a knife attack in a Sydney church.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- South Carolina Senate wants accelerated income tax cut while House looks at property tax rebate - May 20, 2024
- Baltimore port to open deeper channel, enabling some cargo ships to pass after bridge collapse - May 20, 2024
- GoFundMe expands into Mexico as part of for-profit crowdfunding platform’s international growth - May 20, 2024