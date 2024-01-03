Starlink satellites, carried on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday, can beam signals directly to smartphones from spaceSpaceX launched a rocket on Tuesday carrying the first set of Starlink satellites that can beam signals directly to smartphones from space.Elon Musk’s space business struck a deal in August 2022 with wireless carriers to provide phone users in “dead zones” with network access via its Starlink satellites. Continue reading…

