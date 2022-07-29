Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Elray Resources Inc. Clarifies Official Twitter Account

Elray Resources Inc. Clarifies Official Twitter Account

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Las Vegas, NV, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Elray Resources Inc. (OTCPK: ELRA), trading as Elray Resources Inc., affirmed in an announcement today that its official Twitter account is https://twitter.com/ELRA_Official

It has come to the Company’s attention that there have been claims by parties not associated with Elray Recourses Inc. making false claims and claiming that their Twitter Accounts were official; this is untrue and as per above, the Company’s official account is  https://twitter.com/ELRA_Official

The Company has recently updated its OTC Company Profile to reflect the details of this account.

The Company will utilize  this official account to bring updates to the public when appropriate and when deemed necessary.

ABOUT ELRAY
Elray Resources Inc. formed in 2004 is an online Technology Focused Company. The Company is run by a successful group of Online Software marketing specialists Management is currently restructuring ELRA and once this is achieved will capitalise on certain opportunities it has identified for its e-commerce IP and will also seek to acquire additional IP and revenue generating businesses within the e-commerce arena.

Forward Looking Statements
The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding ELRA’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for ELRA’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding ELRA’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond ELRA’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.   

Contact:
Lin Dong
Email: info@elraygaming.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.