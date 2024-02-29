LAS VEGAS NV, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire –Elray Resources Inc. (OTC:ELRA), an emerging leader in the Crypto iGaming industry, today announced the successful launch of Kings of Sport (KOS), a state-of-the art online crypto casino that brings together the world of cryptocurrencies with the excitement of traditional casino games.

Kings of Sport is expanding player options in the online gambling industry by providing users with a diverse selection of classic and modern casino games that can be played using popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.

“Our partnership with KOS is a major step toward deploying Elray’s Crypto IP and expanding our presence in the growing Crypto iGaming market,” said Vincent Cai, Elray’s chief technology officer. “We are pleased with the immediate response by players to KOS’ unique Crypto Casino offering, as evidenced by the registration of over 3,500 users during the first week.”

Key Features of Kings of Sport:

Users will have access to a wide range of classic and modern casino games, including live, slots, poker, blackjack, and roulette, among others. Cryptocurrency Integration: Kings of Sport supports multiple cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals, providing users with a seamless gaming experience.

Dedicated customer support team available round the clock to assist users with any queries or concerns. Fast Payouts once players have been verified.

State of the Art User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, ensuring a smooth gaming experience for all players.

KOS is also focused on leveraging affiliates to bring traffic to its platform, with a planned go-live of 10 key affiliates on March 1.

The Crypto Gaming Market is projected to reach USD 153 billion (Source: Straits Research) by 2030. This innovative KOS platform will leverage Elray’s expertise in Crypto iGaming and its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions to customers looking to operate crypto casino platforms.

“The registration numbers have been much higher than our expectations” said Mr. Cai, “and, with this new KOS platform, we are bringing together the world of cryptocurrencies and online gaming to create that unique experience. We believe the rollout of the KOS platform will achieve the highest standards required to provide crypto players with a secure, fair and enjoyable gaming experience.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our disclosure report filed with OTC Markets for the period ended September 30, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

