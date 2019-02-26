ELS Educational Services, Inc. entered into an agreement with National Geographic Learning to develop custom-published ESL textbooks.

Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- SFL – Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation - February 26, 2019
- Madison Logic Launches Journey Acceleration to Enhance Full Funnel Audience Targeting, Account Nurturing and Sales Acceleration - February 26, 2019
- Kalytera Announces Share Issuance for January Invoices under Payments Agreements with Salzman Group - February 26, 2019