MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that management will participate at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, California. Geno Germano, President and CEO, will be presenting on behalf of the company, and will also be available for 1X1 investor meetings along with Elucida’s CFO and CBO, Ian Somaiya.

Presentation details are as follows:

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Westin St. Francis Hotel

Location: Mission Bay Room

Date: Monday, January 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. PST

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small nanoparticle C’Dot drug conjugate (CDC) platform. CDCs are designed to penetrate deeper into tumors and deliver a significantly higher payload compared to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). This combined with greater avidity for the target antigen, longer retention in tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to rapid renal clearance confers unique Target or Clear® properties. In preclinical studies, this has resulted in enhanced efficacy irrespective of antigen expression levels with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby potentially addressing the limitations of ADCs and other novel drug carriers. For more information, please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.