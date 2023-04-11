MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that two abstracts featuring ELU001, its lead C’Dot Drug Conjugate (CDC) clinical candidate, have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, to be held April 14-19, in Orlando, FL. The poster presentations will highlight early safety and pharmacokinetic data from the ongoing dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 study of ELU-001 in patients with advanced, recurrent, or refractory cancers overexpressing folate-receptor alpha (FRα), as well as pre-clinical data for the treatment of brain metastases.

“Our ultra-small CDCs are differentiated from antibody drug conjugates by their rapid renal elimination and their ability to penetrate deep into solid tumors. Additionally, CDCs deliver more drug payload and bind to cancer cells with high avidity. Taken together, we believe that these unique properties have the potential to improve efficacy and tolerability of targeted payloads for cancer patients,” stated Geno Germano, President and CEO of Elucida Oncology.

Poster presentation details:

Title: ELU-FRα-1: A Study to Evaluate ELU001, a C’Dot Drug Conjugate, in Patients with Solid Tumors that Overexpress Folate Receptor Alpha (FRα)

Session: Phase I and First-in-Human Clinical Trials in Progress (April 18th from 1:30PM-5PM)

Abstract Number: CT255

Location: Poster Section 46, Board 18

Title: Preclinical development of ELU001 – a folate receptor alpha (FRα)-targeted C’Dot drug conjugate (CDC) for the treatment of brain metastases

Session: Basic and Applied Nanotechnology and Nano-based Therapeutics and Drug Delivery (April 16th from 1:30PM-5PM)

Abstract Number: 837

Location: Poster Section 30, Board 27

Abstracts will be available for viewing at the AACR 2023 website here.

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small nanoparticle C’Dot drug conjugate (CDC) platform. CDCs are designed to penetrate deeper into tumors and deliver a significantly higher payload compared to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). This combined with greater avidity for the target antigen, longer retention in tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to rapid renal clearance confers unique Target or Clear® properties. In preclinical studies, this has resulted in enhanced efficacy irrespective of antigen expression levels with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby potentially addressing the limitations of ADCs and other novel drug carriers. For more information, please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.