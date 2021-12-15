Elucida Oncology to Present Preclinical Data on ELU001 at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutic Conference

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that Gregory Adams, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be presenting on Thursday, December 16th at 8:30am PST at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference, which is being held December 12 – 16, 2021 in San Diego, CA, and virtually.

The presentation titled ‘ELU001, A Targeted Topoisomerase-1-C’Dot Conjugate for the Treatment of Folate Receptor Alpha Overexpressing Cancers’ will provide an overview of the company’s C’Dot drug conjugate (CDC) platform and more specifically ELU001, its lead clinical candidate. CDCs are unique in their ability to deliver a higher concentration of drug payload to solid tumors, penetrate the tumor for greater distribution of that payload, and achieve higher target avidity as compared with antibody-drug-conjugates (ADCs), which have proven effective in the treatment of many cancer types. In pre-clinical studies, ELU001 outperformed an anti-folate receptor alpha (FRα) ADC across multiple cancer models expressing lower copy numbers of FRα. Dr. Adams will detail in vivo and in vitro preclinical studies supporting ELU001 and its superior in vitro potency, tumor penetration and in vivo efficacy in multiple tumor models as compared to ADCs. He will also provide high-level descriptions of the IND-enabling toxicity studies for ELU001 and the Phase 1/2 clinical trial currently underway (Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT05001282).

“Our preclinical data with ELU001 is very exciting as it demonstrates that CDCs can selectively kill tumors that express low and moderate levels of folate receptor alpha which do not respond to ADCs. The ability to kill these difficult populations of tumor cells supports our belief that ELU001 could be effective in a larger segment of cancer patients expressing folate receptor alpha”, noted Dr. Adams. “In addition, CDCs relatively short half-life, high affinity for the tumor and rapid renal clearance has resulted in encouraging preclinical safety data for ELU001, which could translate into lower rates of adverse events in patients.”

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small nanoparticle C’Dot drug delivery platform. The company’s C’Dot-Drug-Conjugates, or CDCs, are novel drug candidates with unique Target or Clear® properties designed to substantially increase delivery of highly potent drugs to difficult to treat tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to their rapid clearance in the kidneys. CDCs enable precise tumor targeting and deep tumor penetration as demonstrated in preclinical studies, resulting in enhanced efficacy with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby potentially addressing the limitations of antibody-drug-conjugates (ADCs) and more traditional drug carriers. For more information on Elucida Oncology, Inc., please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.

Contact Info:

media@elucidaoncology.com