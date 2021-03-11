Elys Game Technology to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports-betting technology company, today announced that management of Elys Game Technology will be presenting at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 25, 2021.

Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25th, 2021 Presentation March 25th @ 2:00PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9NmPM6fUSS-JLUCZlQE6iA

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Company’s innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

