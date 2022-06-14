Elysium Analytics Launches Elysium Search, a Native Application on Snowflake Marketplace

Breaking News
Elysium Search enables full-text search on log data in Snowflake

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elysium Analytics, a technology partner of System Soft Technologies, today announced the company is launching Elysium Search, an application that provides full-text search capabilities natively in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Elysium Search is built using Snowflake’s Native Application Framework, currently in private view. This enables application developers to build applications using Snowflake’s core functionalities, globally distribute them on Snowflake Marketplace and deploy them through a customer’s Snowflake account.

Elysium Search provides full-text search capabilities across and fast access to all log data in Snowflake, a unified place for mobilizing the world’s data through Snowflake’s Data Cloud. This helps both Elysium Analytics and Snowflake customers quickly perform ad-hoc searches, with no prior SQL experience required, and unlocks increased value with zero operational overhead and unlimited concurrency.

“The ability to interrogate any log data in Snowflake, using full-text search rather than SQL, enables a much broader audience to take advantage of Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Satish Abburi, CTO, Elysium Analytics. “With our new full-text search solution, we are further enabling the democratization of data across business, security and operations teams.”

“Elysium Search, built using Snowflake’s Native Application Framework, can be transformative for businesses as they pursue innovation with streamlined data access,” said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake. “As Snowflake continues to make strides mobilizing the world’s data, partners like Elysium Analytics can provide our joint customers with greater visibility into log data.”

About Elysium Analytics
Elysium Analytics helps organizations easily build a semantic security data lake through an open data model for contextual and deep analytics. Elysium also delivers pre-built search and analytics applications organizations need to achieve immediate value from their data for threat investigations, threat hunting and monitoring. Learn more about Elysium Analytics and follow Elysium on LinkedIn. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

Media Contact
Jens Andreassen, CEO
Elysium Analytics
jens.andreassen@elysiumanalytics.ai 

