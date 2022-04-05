Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EM Key Solutions Acquires CORTEK

EM Key Solutions Acquires CORTEK

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Featured Image for EM Key Solutions

Featured Image for EM Key Solutions
Featured Image for EM Key Solutions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EM Key Solutions announces the acquisition of CORTEK, Inc., a Fredericksburg, Virginia-based provider of mission support services to the federal government. Under terms of the stock purchase agreement with DecisionPoint Corporation, CORTEK becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of EM Key Solutions.

“We are excited to welcome CORTEK — its employees and customers — to the EM Key Solutions team,” said Mike Snyder, EMKS CEO. “The combination of EMKS’ health solutions, information technology and consulting capabilities and CORTEK’s extensive experience providing mission support services in the defense and national security space will undoubtedly be an accelerator to our strategic growth.”

Bringing together EMKS and CORTEK will provide a formidable merger of healthcare consulting, mission support and technology innovation while continuing to leverage deep industry relationships, technical know-how and our commitment to service,” said EMKS President Edwin Rosas. “We are excited to turn the page to this next chapter of continued success.”

CORTEK Director Paul Fernandes, with more than three decades of experience in government contracting, working with small and large companies in the defense, intelligence and national security markets, will stay on as a consultant to assist with the transition of employees and customers to EM Key Solutions. CORTEK will retain its Fredericksburg presence.

About EM Key Solutions

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions, a Florida Corporation, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving our country, our Veterans and Uniformed Services and the federal market at large with mission-centric, cost-effective and innovative management consulting and healthcare systems solutions. EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach with proven management processes to each project the company undertakes. Through sound leadership and management principles, EMKS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management lifecycle at the most competitive rates. Visit EMKS on the web at www.emkeysolutions.com.

About CORTEK

Founded in 2003, CORTEK, Inc., Maryland Corporation, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with its principal office in Fredericksburg, Virginia, focusing on projects that include integrated base defense/force protection, cyber, forensics/biometrics, systems and software engineering, and program management support services with clients at Department of State, DHS, DoD, FBI, and DTRA.

For more information, contact:

Matt Terl
Chief Growth Officer
Matthew.Terl@emkeysolutions.com
(703) 728-1165

Related Images

Image 1

Corporate Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for EM Key Solutions

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.