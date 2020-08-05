EM Key Solutions brings on industry expert David Shackleton as Vice President of Operations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EM Key Solutions, Inc. (EMKS), a growing provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services for the federal government, has named Dave Shackleton as its Vice President of Operations. In this role, Shackleton will provide executive leadership supporting all operating components of the business.

Shackleton will be responsible for achieving EMKS’s operational objectives by contributing information and recommendations to strategic plans, supporting the company’s growth initiatives, incorporating and refining business agility practices, managing senior-level customer relationships, and providing executive leadership for delivery of solutions and promises to clients, partners, and employees alike.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Dave to the EMKS Executive Leadership Team,” said EMKS CEO Mike Snyder. “He brings a stellar record of success, agile and quality delivery expertise, and strategic insight that will undoubtedly further accelerate the company’s growth while addressing the critical needs of our clients in achieving their missions.”

With over 20 years of proven experience, Shackleton has successfully led and delivered on major challenges, transformations, and modernizations in IT operations in both the commercial and government sectors. He has a broad range of senior leadership experience and has led large and complex government information technology portfolios using industry-leading Agile and DevOps methodologies. Prior to accepting the position of VP of Operations at EMKS, Shackleton served as the Director of National Security at Buchanan & Edwards (B&E) where he provided executive management of the combined National Security (DoD and DHS) and Law Enforcement (DoJ and FBI) business unit representing the company’s largest and most diverse portfolio. Shackleton served in portfolio and program management roles at Harmonia Holdings Group, Inalab Consulting, and CGI Federal before joining B&E. Prior to his civilian career, Shackleton served 20 years in the Marine Corps within the Strategic Planning and Operations community at distinguished posts, commands, and the Pentagon. His last assignment was at Marine Corps Systems Command where he was responsible for managing and executing multiple consecutive and highly-successful agile software development lifecycle contracts and performed all duties as the government’s Product Owner, Program Manager, and Contracting Officer’s Representative (COR). As the Product Manager, he established product and system requirements, milestone objectives, deliverables, assigned and maintained priorities, and established key performance parameters (KPPs) and key performance indicators (KPIs) used for testing and software demonstration. Shackleton compliments his experience with a bachelor’s degree in Business and holds more than a dozen industry-leading Program Management and Agile certifications, including Certified Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) Program Consultant (SPC 5) and Six Sigma Black Belt. His Lean Portfolio Management leadership style incorporates proven CMMI and ITIL practices with innovative business agility techniques to ensure that corporate strategies and culture align with customer’s needs.

About EM Key Solutions

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions (EMKS) is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving our country, our Veterans and Uniformed Services, and the federal market at large with mission-centric, cost-effective and innovative management consulting and healthcare systems solutions, one project at a time. EMKS is an IT solutions and management consulting services provider with exceptional record of experience and performance with core capabilities in Business Transformation and Collaboration, Health IT Systems Solutions and Integration, Performance Management and Engineering, and Cyber Security Services. EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach with proven management processes to each project they undertake. Through sound leadership and management principals, EMKS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management lifecycle at the most competitive rates.

