EM Key Solutions brings on Zachery McQuay as new Vice President

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EM Key Solutions (EMKS), a growing provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services for the federal government, announced it has named Zach McQuay as its Vice President for Operations and Finance. In this role, McQuay will provide executive leadership and support the company’s strategic direction focusing on its operational execution, financial management, growth initiatives, and quality management program.

McQuay will be responsible for achieving EMKS’s operational objectives by contributing information and recommendations to strategic plans, supporting company growth initiatives, managing finance, overseeing operational delivery of solutions to clients, and managing quality improvement initiatives.

With a decade proven experience, McQuay has successfully led and delivered on numerous challenges in IT operations supporting Government clients. Prior to accepting the position of VP at of EMKS, McQuay served as Manager of Finance Operations for Cognosante, Inc., where he supported the seamless integration of Business Information Technology Solutions, Inc. (BITS) processes, resources, technology and repositories to the Cognosante infrastructure following the acquisition of BITS two years ago. He also supported the Cognosante Chief Financial Officer in collecting and analyzing pricing data from past and present bids, GSA compliance, process improvement and development, data quality and integrity, and cost center integration and business unit support. Prior to joining Cognosante, McQuay served as Director of Operations for BITS, where he provided oversight and management of all operations, pricing for all prime and subcontract opportunities, development of price to win analyses and strategies, human resource management, financial accounting and general ledger maintenance, invoicing, policy and procedures improvement and implementation, support of major corporate initiatives, Corporate purchasing, and implementing of Corporate IT systems and applications.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Zach to the EMKS Executive Leadership Team. He brings than exceptional record of success, expertise, and operational effectiveness that will be crucial to us as we continue to grow and address the increasingly critical needs of our clients in achieving their missions,” said EMKS CEO, Mike Snyder.

About EM Key Solutions

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions (EMKS) is a CVE Certified Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) offering a broad range of services to support Federal Government enterprises in meeting their mission requirements and business demands. EMKS is an IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health IT, Integration and Development, and Software Testing. EMKS leadership has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience with core capabilities in Requirements Management; Software Development & Maintenance; Systems Integration; Software Testing Services; Web & SharePoint Development; E-Learning – Instructional Design & Delivery; Medical Modeling & Simulation; Theatre Systems Support, Systems Training, and Management Consulting Services.

EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach and proven management processes to each project they undertake. Through sound leadership and management principals, EMKS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management lifecycle at the most competitive rates.

