Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / eMagin to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022

eMagin to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eMagin Corporation or the “Company,” (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high-resolution, AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will release its first-quarter results on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 11:30 a.m. ET on May 12, 2022, to discuss quarterly results, business highlights and outlook. The live, listen-only webcast will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website via https://www.emagin.com/investors/event-webcast. A replay of the event will be available approximately one hour after the live event. To join the conference call within the United States, dial 1-844-308-1725, for international access dial 1-929-517-0939. The passcode for the call is 6240847. All participants are encouraged to join at least 10 minutes before the start of the live event.

About eMagin Corporation
eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin’s Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin’s microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

Contact:

eMagin Corporation
Mark Koch, Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7900
investorrelations@emagin.com

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Nicholas Manganaro
617-542-5300
eman@investorrelations.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.