eMARINE Global Signs MOU with Korea Coast Guard

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eMARINE Global Inc. (OTC:EMRN), a leading provider of information and communications technology for the maritime industry, is pleased to announce the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korea Coast Guard to collaborate on a Remote Maintenance System (RMS) pilot project.  The cooperation will lead to development of information and communications technology (ICT) and autonomous ship technology for the maritime industry in East Asia.

“The signing of this MOU is a very meaningful step forward in our relationship with Korea Coast Guard,” stated Dr. Ung Gyu Kim, Chairman and CEO of eMARINE Global. “In addition to providing an important near-term business opportunity, we believe the work underlying this relationship will provide a tremendous reference and success story as we move into the next phase of operations and expand globally. The MOU is also supported by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), who reiterated their promise to provide critical support in these efforts.”

Initially the Company will outfit five Coast Guard patrol ships with eMARINE Global’s innovative RMS. Upon successful completion of a testing and trial period, plans are to extend RMS to the entire fleet.

Incorporating Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and big data technologies, RMS automatically predicts and detects failures in a ship’s equipment, system and machinery and then immediately reports to operators. The essential Smart Ship solution also provides 3D modelling of a ship and its parts and sends relevant information to operators on shore.

About eMARINE Global Inc.

eMARINE is a provider of information and communications technology in the maritime industry. Specifically, eMARINE provides solutions for collection, integration and display of maritime information abroad and ashore by electronic means to enhance berth to berth navigation and related services. These solutions provide the most efficient means to secure the safety of life at sea and to protect the marine environment. All products and services are offered through subscription, installation, updates and/or maintenance contracts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project”, “prospects”, “outlook”, and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would”, “may”, and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies
407-644-4256, ext. 104
[email protected]

