Embattled Alabama Republican Senate candidate ahead in CBS poll

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Embattled Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore led his Democratic opponent by six percentage points in a CBS News poll released on Sunday, with most Alabama Republicans saying the allegations of sexual misconduct against him are false.
