Embattled Australian PM says he will lead government to next election

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s embattled conservative Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has shaken off speculation about the security of his leadership, declaring on Sunday he will lead his coalition government into the next election in 2019.
