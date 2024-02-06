A fourth co-defendant in the Georgia case against former president Donald Trump has filed a motion for the court to disqualify embattled District Attorney Fani Willis.
Co-defendant David Schafer, who in 2020 served as the Georgia GOP Chairman and a GOP presidential elector for Georgia during the 2020 election, filed a motion in court Monday saying Willis has engaged in a “pattern of prosecutorial, forensic misconduct” which he says should disqualify not only her, but her e
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Immigration activists, liberal Senate Dems trash border deal over lack of amnesty for illegals - February 5, 2024
- Embattled DA Fani Willis faces 4th accusation to disqualify her from the Trump case - February 5, 2024
- Biden tells crowd he recently met with Mitterand, former French president who died in 1996 - February 5, 2024