Embattled Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis takes the stand to testify against allegations she had an “improper” affair with Special prosecutor Nathan Wade, which could derail her case against former President Donald Trump.

Willis hired Wade in 2021 to help prosecute her sweeping racketeering case against Trump. Trump co-defendant Michael Roman alleged in court filings last month that Willis should be disqualified from the case, claiming that she financially benef

[Read Full story at source]