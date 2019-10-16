Embattled Hong Kong leader unveils measures to ease housing crunch

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced measures aimed at easing a housing shortage on Wednesday as she battles to restore confidence in her administration and address widespread discontent after four months of anti-government protests.
