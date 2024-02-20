Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., who is facing a Justice Department investigation over her campaign’s security spending, which includes payments to her husband, has a campaign cash crunch and is trailing her Democrat primary challenger in terms of money on hand.
Bush’s campaign has struggled to retain cash six months after the Aug. 6 Democrat primary. In fact, her committee’s most recent filings show that it entered January with just $215,000 at its disposal. Her opponent, Wesl
