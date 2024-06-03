Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., has filed a petition with nearly 2,500 signatures, to run for reelection as an Independent, despite being on trial for federal bribery charges.

The New Jersey Division of Elections lists Menendez as a candidate in the Nov. 5 election, after he submitted a petition with 2,465 signatures. In order to make it onto the ballot, Menendez was required to collect 800 signatures.

Menendez has served three terms as a senator and is now seeking a fourth.

