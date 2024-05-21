Four states – Georgia, Kentucky, Idaho, and Oregon, hold primary contests on Tuesday, including several congressional showdowns that could shape key contests in the autumn battle for control of the House.
And in a move that will give Republicans a bit of breathing room as they protect their fragile, razor-thin majority, voters in a California congressional district will choose a successor for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
But potentially grabbing the most attention
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- NY v Trump: Judge to consider defense motion to dismiss after prosecution rests case - May 21, 2024
- Embattled Trump prosecutor fights to keep job as Georgia among five states holding elections Tuesday - May 21, 2024
- Biden wants to speed up backlog of migrant asylum seekers in blue cities as Dem pressure builds - May 21, 2024