PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company with a 100-year legacy in insulin delivery, presented two abstracts at the American Diabetes Association’s 84th Scientific Sessions that point to the potential for adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) to better manage insulin delivery through a patch pump with a larger, 300-unit (u) insulin reservoir, which could provide longer wear times and fewer disposable patches over time.

In “Predictors of Insulin Total Daily Dose (TDD) in U.S. Adults with T2D on Multiple Daily Injections (MDI),” Viral N. Shah, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology & Metabolism and Director of Diabetes Clinical Research at the IU Center for Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases at Indiana University School of Medicine, and his co-authors analyzed 41,215 adults with T2D on multiple daily insulin injections who were prescribed a mean insulin TDD of 96 units of insulin to investigate demographic and clinical factors that could impact insulin dosage. The authors concluded that insulin TDD was greater by 3% for each unit increase in body mass index (BMI) and 8% and 12% higher among those prescribed an SGLT-2 inhibitor and GLP-1RA respectively at baseline. TDD was lower by 2%, 8% and 20% among adults prescribed 1, 2 or 3 non-insulin medications before the index TDD date respectively. Moreover, TDD was 15% lower among African Americans vs. Caucasians and 7% lower in women than men.

In “Evaluating Need for Larger Insulin Reservoir in Patch Pumps: Leveraging Retrospective Dose Data for US Adults with T2D on MDI,” Eugene E. Wright Jr., M.D., Medical Director, South Piedmont Area Health Education Center, and co-authors analyzed adults with T2D on multiple daily injection therapy, estimating the number of people for whom 200u and 300u insulin reservoirs would be sufficient for different wear times and the number of patch pumps needed over time.

“Based on the mean total daily dose of 96±58 units of insulin per day in a cohort of 41,215 adults with T2D on MDI (> 3 injections per day), we noted that a 300u insulin reservoir would meet the needs of 64% of adults with T2D for 72-hour wear, while a 200u reservoir would only meet the needs of 38% of that same population,” said Dr. Wright. Moreover, based on the mean TDD, the number of patch pumps suitable for 72-hour wear per month for a 200u vs 300u reservoir are 15 vs. 10 respectively. “With the option of a larger insulin reservoir size, people with type 2 diabetes who are currently using approximately the mean dose of daily insulin may consider transitioning from MDI to a patch pump without the cost and inconvenience of changing the disposable pump every day or two.”

“The data presented at the ADA Scientific Sessions this weekend reaffirms what we’ve learned from speaking with people living with diabetes and their healthcare providers: there is a critical unmet need among the T2D population for pumps with a larger insulin reservoir,” said Henry Anhalt, D.O., Chief Medical Officer, embecta. “As our mission is to make life better for people living with diabetes, we prioritized a 300u reservoir in the proprietary disposable insulin delivery system we submitted earlier this year to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a 510(k) premarket filing.”

The ADA’s 84th Scientific Sessions are taking place June 21-24, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, and are accessible virtually.

