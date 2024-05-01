PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company with a 100-year legacy in insulin delivery, today announced that management will participate in the following investor events:

2024 BofA Securities Healthcare Conference

Management will host a fireside session on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas. Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “News & Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.embecta.com.

2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Management will host a fireside session on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the Marriott Marquis in New York. Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “News & Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.embecta.com .

2024 Truist Securities MedTech Conference

Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

2024 Stifel’s Inaugural ADA Diabetes Tech Summit

Management will host a fireside session on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Orlando.

About embecta

embecta is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts: