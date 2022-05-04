Embedded Hypervisor Software Market Projected to Surpass USD 4.49 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 6.65% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New Hypervisor Solutions Enable Consolidation and Cost Savings for the Most Mission-Critical Embedded Systems

Embedded systems and hypervisors go hand in hand, allowing administrators to maximize system benefits such as multiple OS support and legacy code compatibilities. The capabilities of open-source (OS) hypervisors meet the growing requirements of those mission-critical systems. In some cases, they also help OSs run in conjunction with the hypervisor, presenting a fundamental attack surface for cyber-attack and a single point of system failure.

The challenges associated with supply chain disruption and government mandate increased system complexity and the spotlight on connected systems. Once the commercials associated with transitioning compelling technology into the open domain become challenging, they require cooperation across the industry in establishing testing, controls and standards.

While the flexibility that open source is known for balances its functionality with guaranteeing safety in the most sensitive applications. The year 2022 is considered verifiable for the progress made in embedded hypervisor software. Hypervisor environments and modest investments in hardware can create the best opportunity for automotive OEMs to differentiate platforms while harnessing the massive ecosystems around open source.

Manufacturers and other embedded system suppliers are empowered by the ultimate design flexibility and scalability to consolidate multiple systems with mixed-criticality and different operating environments onto a single hardware platform, reducing the initial development and long-term costs of ownership for a wide variety of embedded systems like rail and robotics controllers to vehicle’s digital cockpits and battery management ECUs.

The latest silicon enhancements for interrupt control, scalable vector extensions (SVE), cryptography, and enhanced security offer features such as fast booting of critical system services before guest launch and priority-based sharing of hardware resources and devices.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Embedded Hypervisor Software Market Drivers

Industries need real-time operating systems to respond to increasing concerns about cyber-attacks. Rapid industrialization and industrial automation across the globe, alongside the growing usage of hypervisor solutions in the automotive & transportation sectors and the proliferation of IoT devices, create a vast demand for embedded hypervisor solutions.

Additional major trends positively impacting the market growth include rapid technological advances in vehicle connectivity & interactive safety system and the spurring rise in the automotive sectors worldwide. On the other hand, high power & memory consumption and maintenance costs associated with embedded hypervisor infrastructure impede the market growth.

Simultaneously, the lack of technical expertise in the embedded hypervisor software industry hinders the market dynamics. However, increasing demand from the rapidly growing end-use industries, such as telecom, automotive, and medical devices, would support the market growth during the predicted period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The embedded hypervisor software market forecast is segmented into components, technologies, tools, applications, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into software and services. The sub-segment software is further bifurcated as android, Linux, and windows. The technology segment is sub-segmented into desktop virtualization, server virtualization, data center virtualization, and others.

The tools segment is sub-segmented into compile, design, debug virtual platforms, and others. The applications segment is sub-segmented into aerospace, IT & telecommunications, industrial, automotive, transportation, and others. The region segment comprises the Asia Pacific, Americas, Middle East &Africa, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

Globally, North America accounts for the largest embedded hypervisor software market share. Increasing IT requirements and rising demand for embedded hypervisor solutions from the smart home segment drive the market growth. Besides, rapid technological advances in smart devices boost the adoption of embedded hypervisor software.

The presence of many key technology providers and well-established research & development centers substantiates the region’s hypervisor software market shares. Moreover, high spending on personal devices, wearables, and the technology environment, alongside the booming semiconductor markets, increases the embedded hypervisor software market size.

Competitive Landscape

The global embedded hypervisor software appears fiercely competitive & fragmented due to the presence of several large & small key players and the new entrants accounting for a substantial market share. These market players try to gain a competitive advantage through strategic partnership, acquisition, expansion, collaboration, and product & technology launches. They invest substantially in R&D to develop a technology that is completely on a different level compared to their competition.

For instance, on March 20, 2022, BlackBerry Limited announced its partnership with 13 distributors & value-added integrators in the APAC that will offer BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0 to companies that build secure, mission-critical systems across the region.

BlackBerry Jarvis is a unique binary software composition analysis (SCA) and security testing tool designed specifically to detect and list open-source software and software licenses within embedded systems, alongside cybersecurity vulnerabilities and exposures. BlackBerry Jarvis is key for industries like transportation and medical equipment that need to adhere to strict regulations while managing critical supply chains and the escalating risk of security attacks on cyber and physical systems.

In another instance, on June 15, 2021, LDRA, a leading global provider of automated software verification and source code analysis & test tools, announced a partnership with OpenSynergy, a high-quality embedded automotive software specialist, to support and promote a defense-in-depth strategy combining hypervisor technology with secure coding techniques.

