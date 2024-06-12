Good Supply Cannabis Launches New Product Campaign for Summer Sessions with Friends

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced the Good Supply® launch of its ‘Summer Shareability’ campaign, celebrating the good times and vibrancy of the sunny season ahead. As one of the leading brands in Canada, Good Supply has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders alike. This summer, the brand is putting their most shareable and convenient formats front and center, along with exciting flavours that are perfect for any warm weather gathering.

Featured Products for Summer Shareability

Brand-New Multi-Pack Pre-Rolls: Whether you’re a fan of Good Supply’s tried-and-true strains or eager to try something new, their pre-rolls are the perfect addition to any summer outing. This summer, consumers can choose their experience from their latest great strains and enjoy the convenience of a ready-to-go smoke. From their latest pre-roll launches, Good Supply features their new ‘Perk & Work’ Variety Pack featuring 6 x 0.5g Pre-Rolls in 3 different strains – 2x Jean Guy, 2x Inzane in the Membrane, 2x Melon Dream.

Twisted Vapes: Dive into a ready-to-enjoy flavour experience with our *NEW* Twisted Vape. Perfect for those who prefer a quick, flavorful hit, this vape is designed for on-the-go enjoyment. Each Twisted vape is filled to the brim with 1.2g of flavoured distillate for a potent total of 1,000mg of THC with a series of fruity and tropical mixes to choose from, including Purple Monkey and Frozen Watermelon, Orange Swirl and Strawberry Freeze, Mango Passionfruit and Guava Sunrise.

Juiced Infused Pre-Rolls: Share a juicy jolt of fun with friends – Good Supply's Juiced pre-rolls are infused with extra flavour, making them a delicious and shareable choice for any social occasion. Juiced is available as single 1g blunts, 0.5g pre-rolls, and now in its signature multi-strain 3×0.5g Juiced Discovery Pack rotating fresh new flavours every six months. Among the offerings, flavours include Watermelon Chew, Cosmic Cherry, and more.

Monsters Infused Pre-Rolls: Pass around a beast of a smoke with Good Supply's Monsters™ pre-rolls, featuring a whopping 2.38g and 42.0% THC (420mg/g). With a unique formulation of strain-specific milled flower infused with strain-specific BHO, coated in extract and dipped in kief, these potent, infused pre-rolls come in Monkey Walker and Golden Guy, are best enjoyed during summer adventures, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone.

Join Good Supply in celebrating another new summer season of good times and great company with their ‘Summer Shareability’ campaign. Whether you’re heading to a beach party, a backyard barbecue, or just hanging out with friends, Good Supply has the perfect product to enhance your summer experience. Find Good Supply’s latest products at your local retailer in select regions across Canada, along with the summer campaign all season long.

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada’s leading cannabis brands and has been recognized as #1 in flower, and best-selling pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply, good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply delivers consistent, hard-hitting quality at affordable prices. Explore classic cannabis strains, innovative formats, and new flavours – we are always up for a good time.

To learn more about Good Supply and its latest product launches, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

