Into the Tropics: Introducing Breck Brew’s New Juicy Oasis Fruited Hazy IPA The newly released Juicy Oasis uses real agave nectar to create the fruity, hazy brew.

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breckenridge Brewery (“Breck Brewery” or “Breck Brew”) a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is thrilled to introduce its latest beer – the Juicy Oasis Fruited Hazy IPA. Kicking it up a notch with a fruit-forward taste and powerful 9.6% ABV, this beer is bursting with the smooth blend of Pineapple and Passionfruit and uses real agave nectar – perfect for both the avid hazy IPA enthusiast and the fruit-minded beer drinker. The launch of Juicy Oasis builds on Breck Brew’s success with Hazy IPAs and is a new take on last year’s Imperial Watermelon Lime Agave Wheat brew now with a more luscious tropical essence.

“We’ve had several very successful Hazy IPAs over the years, but we’re excited to combine hints of agave nectar – an ingredient derived from our popular Agave Wheat – alongside tropical fruits, making an IPA that is really sensational,” explained Carl Heinz, brewmaster of Breckenridge Brewery. “Our new Juicy Oasis Fruited Hazy IPA is bigger and bolder than our traditional brews but will appeal to a broad range of beer drinkers. With the growing demand for high ABV IPAs across the country, we felt like we had a winning liquid on our hands that needed its own name – hence Juicy Oasis.”

Photo Courtesy of Breckenridge Brewery

True to its name, Breck Brew’s Juicy Oasis Fruited Hazy IPA beer creates a momentary oasis that is perfect for sipping in the Colorado sunshine – whether it’s after a day on the slopes, poolside, or around a campfire. Juicy Oasis Fruited Hazy IPA is now available at Breckenridge Brewery, sold in 12oz and 19.2oz cans at most retail locations throughout Colorado. For more information on availability, refer to Breck Brew’s Beer Locator.

Must be legal age to consume. Always sip responsibly!

About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery opened its doors in 1990 in the active ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado. What started as a small brewpub has grown into one of the largest breweries in the U.S. The original brewery still serves its craft beer and delicious pub fare at a high altitude. The production brewery outside of Denver sends beer to 49 states and offers tours, dining, and a welcoming Colorado beer garden experience. With a focus on balanced, approachable, and interesting beer, the brewery’s portfolio contains classics like Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, Agave Wheat, Strawberry Sky, and Hop Peak IPA, along with a variety of specialty beers that include seasonals, barrel-aged beers, the Brewery Lane Series, and a nitrogen-charged canned series.

To learn more about Breckenridge Brewery, visit www.breckbrew.com and follow @breckbrew for more information.

Breckenridge Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

