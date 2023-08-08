The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials in maternity innerwear, coupled with the growing popularity of seamless designs that provide a smooth and comfortable fit, is estimated to drive the growth of the Maternity Innerwear market. According to Future Market Insights, a certified member of ESCOMAR, the global market is predicted to reach US$ 3,868.0 million by 2033. The report also discusses key players in the industry, their market shares, the competitive landscape, and regional insights.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — By the end of 2023, the size of the Global Maternity Innerwear Market is projected to be US$ 3,868.0 million. By 2033, it is predicted that the global market will have grown to over US$ 7,123.1 million. It is anticipated to expand reasonably well between 2023 and 2033, with a CAGR of 6.3%.

The maternity innerwear industry has witnessed an increasing emphasis on providing comfort to expecting mothers. Manufacturers and brands have responded to this demand by designing products with soft and stretchable fabrics that accommodate a growing belly and offer a comfortable fit.

Adjustable waistbands and seamless construction have also been incorporated into the design to minimize discomfort & provide a supportive and flexible wearing experience. For instance, in 2022, Momcozy introduced its latest addition to the maternity innerwear market: the seamless nursing bra.

Its innovative product is designed to provide unmatched comfort to both mothers and expectant mothers. Crafted with buttery soft and breathable fabric, the seamless nursing bra offers a superior level of comfort, ensuring a pleasant experience for breastfeeding moms and moms-to-be alike.

Maternity innerwear has undergone a shift toward more fashionable and stylish designs. Manufacturers are incorporating trendy colors, patterns, and designs into product offerings to cater to the preferences of expecting mothers. This approach recognizes the desire of pregnant women to feel confident and stylish during pregnancy, while still prioritizing functionality and comfort.

Key Takeaways from Maternity Innerwear Market Study:

Top 5 countries held a maternity innerwear industry share of 25% to 35% in 2022.

in 2022. By product type, the maternity/nursing bras segment held a share of 33.4% in 2022.

in 2022. In terms of sales channel, the online retailer category is anticipated to generate the lion’s share through 2033.

From 2018 to 2022, the global maternity innerwear industry registered a CAGR of 8.0% .

. The global maternity innerwear industry witnessed a year-on-year growth rate of 5.7% from 2021 to 2022.

“There has been an increasing trend of pregnant women working for a variety of reasons. A few of these include a desire to maintain a work-life balance, improved workplace policies, and greater gender equality. As a result, the need for maternity innerwear that fits specific needs is growing among working pregnant women.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Top Maternity Innerwear Manufacturing Companies and Their Market Share:

Popular maternity innerwear companies that have developed a solid name over time are doing well. These businesses benefit from well-known brands, devoted customers, and established distribution networks.

They still provide for various demands from pregnant women. They have a large selection of goods available, including necessities, fashionable choices, and innerwear made specifically for different stages of pregnancy.

Businesses that concentrate on providing stylish and current maternity innerwear are succeeding in the market. They are aware of modern women’s wish to show their individual style while expecting.

They would offer choices that are both comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. To appeal to the stylish expectant mothers, these manufacturers frequently include elaborate lace detailing, lovely hues, and cutting-edge styles in their designs.

Top Key Players:

H&M (Hennes & Mauritz AB) Gap Inc. PinkBlush Maternity Nike Inc. Adidas AG Motherhood Maternity Pietro Brunelli Seraphine Belabumbum Triumph International (Australia) Pty. Ltd. Wacoal

For instance,

In April 2023, HATCH and FP Movement unveiled a new collection of maternity clothing on the occasion of Mother’s Day. These garments are useful for all phases of pregnancy and beyond thanks to features such as breastfeeding-friendly necklines, bump accommodations, and lots of flexibility for expanding bodies.

In October 2022, Walmart launched a unique sleepwear and intimate brand named Joyspun to replace Secret Treasures. Joyspun offers current style, silky soft fabrics, and contemporary silhouettes without premium pricing.

Maternity Innerwear Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Maternity/Nursing Bras

Camisoles

Shapewear

Maternity Briefs

Belly Comforter/Maternity Belt

Nursing Pads

By Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Mono Brand Stores

Department Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get More Valuable Insights into Maternity Innerwear Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of maternity innerwear industry, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033. The study divulges compelling insights on the maternity innerwear industry by product type (belly comforter/maternity belt, camisoles, maternity briefs, maternity/nursing bras, nursing pads, shapewear), size (extra-large, large, medium, small), and sales channel (department stores, hypermarket/supermarket, mono-brand stores, online retailers, specialty stores, other sales channel) across key regions.

