Melbourne, Florida, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The aerospace industry has come under the microscope due to its contributions to greenhouse gas emissions, approximately 2% of global carbon emissions. That is why the IATA (International Air Transport Association), GAMA (General Aviation Manufacturers Association), ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) and other major players in the industry announced a commitment to achieve net zero emissions in aviation by 2050.

The key to sustainable aviation is developing and utilizing clean technologies and Embraer, a leading aircraft manufacturer with 54 years of proven experience in designing and certifying aircraft for commercial, executive, and military aviation, has emerged as a leader in pursuing sustainable aviation solutions.

The company has significantly invested in more fuel-efficient aircraft emitting fewer pollutants. It’s flagship E-Jets E2 family of commercial aircraft incorporates cutting-edge aerodynamic designs, advanced engines and lighter materials to reduce fuel consumption by up to 25% compared to previous models.

Embraer has also partnered with industry leaders to develop electric and hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for small aircraft. In 2021, Embraer flew its electric demonstrator aircraft, a single-engine EMB-203 Ipanema, on 100% electric power to demonstrate power, thermal management and operational safety, incorporating these technologies for larger applications.

Recently, Embraer announced the development of two new concept aircraft of varying sizes, dubbed the “Energia Family” that incorporate future propulsion technologies such as parallel hybrid-electric and hydrogen fuel cell.

While it is important to have a clear vision of the future, Embraer also believes in the importance of supporting the transition from the current fossil-fuel based model to a greener, zero-emission aviation industry.

All Embraer aircraft are currently certified for operations using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends of up to 50% and the company aims to have its whole portfolio compatible with 100% SAF blend by 2030, further reinforcing Embraer’s commitment to emissions reduction and sustainable aviation. In June 2022, the E195-E2 – the largest aircraft of the E-Jets E2 family – successfully completed a test flight using 100% SAF. This year, Embraer announced plans to test a 100% SAF blend on two of its business jet: the Phenom 300 and the Praetor 600.

Embraer stands at the forefront of sustainable aviation transformation, leading the way with its commitment to clean technologies, collaborating across the industry. As the company continues to innovate and collaborate, it is paving the way for a greener and more environmentally responsible aviation industry. To learn more visit https://embraer.com/

CONTACT: Marianne Oritz Marianne.Ortiz@hillandknowlton.com