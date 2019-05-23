Breaking News
Home / Top News / EMC Insurance Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

EMC Insurance Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On May 22, 2019, the board of directors of EMC Insurance Group Inc. (Nasdaq:EMCI) (the “Company”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock payable June 11, 2019, to stockholders of record as of June 4, 2019. The Company has declared a quarterly dividend since becoming a publicly held company in February 1982, and has never reduced its dividend.

About EMCI
EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a publicly held insurance holding company with operations in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, which was formed in 1974 and became publicly held in 1982. The Company’s common stock trades on the Global Select Market tier of the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol EMCI. EMCI’s parent company is Employers Mutual Casualty Company (Employers Mutual). EMCI and Employers Mutual, together with their subsidiary and affiliated companies, conduct operations under the trade name EMC Insurance Companies.

On May 9, 2019, Employers Mutual and the Company announced the execution of the definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Employers Mutual will acquire all of the remaining shares of the Company for $36.00 per share in cash, subject to shareholder approval. Additional information regarding the Company may be found at investors.emcins.com and additional information regarding the proposed merger transaction can be found through the website maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov or by contacting the individuals listed below.

     
Contacts    
Investors:   Media:
Steve Walsh, 515-345-2515   Lisa Hamilton, 515-345-7589
[email protected]   [email protected]
     
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.