Breaking News
Home / Top News / EMCI, MSL, EFII INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EMCI, MSL, EFII

EMCI, MSL, EFII INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EMCI, MSL, EFII

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI), MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL), and Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) in connection with the sale of these companies. On behalf of the shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI) 

The investigation concerns whether EMC and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of EMC to Employers Mutual Casualty Company. To learn more about the EMC investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: EMC Merger.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL)

The investigation concerns whether MidSouth Bancorp and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of MidSouth Bancorp to Hancock Whitney Corporation. To learn more about the MidSouth Bancorp investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: MidSouth (MSL) Merger.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII)

The investigation concerns whether Electronics For Imaging and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Electronics For Imaging to an affiliate of Siris Capital Group LLC. To learn more about the Electronics For Imaging investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Merger.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]
https://www.halpersadeh.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.