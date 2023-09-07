ALHAMBRA, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), the world’s largest independent provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, announced today that it will join forces with UR Group at DSEI 2023, September 12-15 in London, England to showcase one of the industry’s most comprehensive inertial navigation product portfolios. DSEI is the premiere event to see the latest products and innovations from the full spectrum of global defense suppliers.

We invite you to visit us in Booth #H2-876. Register today at http://www.dsei.co.uk/register

EMCORE has expanded its inertial navigation product line dramatically through its acquisitions in 2022 of the KVH inertial navigation business and the advanced space and navigation division products of L3Harris. Combined with EMCORE’s closed-loop Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG) and MEMS-based inertial sensors, DSEI will be the first major international defense industry event where these product lines with be presented together. With this expanded product offering, EMCORE now supports a very wide range of applications spanning tactical, navigation, and strategic-grade segments of the market.

“We are looking forward to joining our sales partner UR Group at DSEI this year to showcase EMCORE’s expanded product line of advanced inertial sensors and navigation systems,” said Matthew Vargas, Vice President of Sales for EMCORE. “Our products feature proprietary optoelectronics, Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Ring Laser Gyro (RLG), and MEMS technologies, making them ideal for UAVs and UUVs, manned aircraft and rotorcraft, missiles, guided bombs and torpedoes, weapons stabilization and targeting, geolocation, autonomous vehicles, spacecraft, and man-portable warfighter applications.”

In sales partnership with UR Group, an international technology provider of fully tailored customer-driven solutions, EMCORE is forging a new era in navigation worldwide with leading-edge products, expert application support, and technology guidance.

To learn more and schedule a meeting contact: EMCORE at navigation-sales@emcore.com in U.S., or UR Group at navigation@ur-group.com in the United Kingdom and Europe. We look forward to the opportunity to meet with you to discuss how our wide range of advanced navigation solutions can support your initiatives.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation products for the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities all maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Alhambra, Budd Lake, and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

About UR Group

UR Group are an international provider of advanced connectivity solutions in IP networking, wireless, satellite, and fibre-optic-based applications. We specialise in providing specialised, focused solutions in our key markets of ITS, Defence, Industrial Automation, and Energy. We partner world-class manufacturers to bring ruggedized, reliable connectivity solutions with leading-edge technology which provides measurable return on investment in our customer applications, every time. Yet we understand technology alone is not enough. Through our Technology Enablement model we combine this solutions portfolio with customer-driven integrated services and internationally located and technically enabled sales teams who are placed to provide expert technology guidance. These specialist services are designed to assist our customers in successful adoption of the latest connectivity platforms, whatever the application demands. This solutions-based package brings a combined perspective which delivers real-life value to our customer programs. Our value proposition is unique in the marketplace today.

