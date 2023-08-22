ALHAMBRA, CA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR) today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 22,600,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase an additional 2,947,826 shares of its common stock, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 11,900,000 shares of its common stock. The offering price to the public in the offering was $0.50 per share of common stock and $0.49999999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.00000001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. All of the shares and warrants in the offering were sold by EMCORE. The gross proceeds to EMCORE from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $17.25 million.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group acted as the sole managing underwriter for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256090) relating to the shares was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on May 20, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 222 South 9th Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (612) 334-6300, or by email at prospectus@chlm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EMCORE Corporation

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation products for the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, and Concord, CA.

Investor Contacts

EMCORE Corporation

Tom Minichiello

(626) 293-3400

investor@emcore.com