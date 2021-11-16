Breaking News
EMCORE Corporation to Host Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Conference Call on December 1, 2021

ALHAMBRA, CA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, will announce its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, after the market close.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Rittichier and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Minichiello will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question and answer session. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 877-614-0009. For international callers, please dial +1 786-460-7199. The conference passcode number is 5156156. The call will be webcast live via the Company’s website at https://www.emcore.com. Please go to the site beforehand to register and download any necessary software. A webcast will be available on the Company’s website for replay beginning Wednesday, December 1, 2021, following the conclusion of the call.

About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Investor Contact:

EMCORE Corporation
Tom Minichiello
Chief Financial Officer
(626) 293-3400
investor@emcore.com

