EMCORE Enters into a Purchase Agreement for its Concord Facility

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s leading-edge defense systems and high-speed communication network infrastructures, announced it has entered into a purchase agreement for a sale and leaseback transaction.

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, EMCORE agreed to sell its property in Concord, California for a total purchase price of $13.4 million. EMCORE anticipates that the close of the sale and leaseback transaction will occur in the first calendar quarter of 2020, subject to satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s leading-edge defense systems and high-speed communication network infrastructures. Our optical chips, components, subsystems and systems enable broadband and wireless providers to continually enhance their network capacity, speed and coverage to advance the free flow of information that empowers the lives of millions of people daily. The Mixed-Signal Optics technology at the heart of our broadband transmission products is shared with our fiber optic gyros and military communications links to provide the aerospace and defense markets state-of-the-art systems that keep us safe in an increasingly unpredictable world. EMCORE’s performance-leading optical components and systems serve a broad array of applications including navigation systems and military communications, cable television, fiber-to-the-premise networks, telecommunications, data centers, wireless infrastructure and satellite RF fiber links. EMCORE has fully vertically-integrated manufacturing capability through its world-class Indium Phosphide (InP) wafer fabrication facility at our headquarters in Alhambra, California, and is ISO 9001 certified in Alhambra and at our facility in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit www.emcore.com.

