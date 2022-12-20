ALHAMBRA, CA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace and defense, communications, and sensing markets, today announced results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter (4Q22) ended September 30, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss 4Q22 financial and business results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

For 4Q22, EMCORE’s consolidated revenue was $25.6 million, comprised of $21.0 million from the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) segment and $4.6 million from the Broadband segment. Net loss was $16.9 million and $10.9 million on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $9.4 million. Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

“4Q22 represents the beginning of a new era for EMCORE. We closed the acquisition of the Inertial Navigation product lines from KVH Industries which, in combination with the Space & Navigation acquisition the quarter before, and existing QMEMS and FOG products, creates the world’s largest independent1 provider of Inertial Navigation solutions. The strength of the combined larger product portfolio enhances our ability to serve key A&D customers in this $3 billion plus market,” said Jeff Rittichier, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCORE. “A&D accounted for over 80% of the top-line in 4Q22, and while A&D gross margin was adversely impacted by integration-related and other items during the quarter, we have been working diligently on a re-organization initiative to move us closer to operating as one cohesive Inertial Navigation business and to profitability. Additionally, we recently completed the sale/leaseback of the Tinley Park property, adding $10.3 million in cash to our balance sheet in December.”

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 +increase/ 4Q22 3Q22 -decrease Revenue $25.6M $23.7M +$1.9M Gross margin 4% 16% -12% Operating expenses $18.2M $11.0M +$7.2M Operating margin (67%) (30%) -37% Net loss ($16.9M) ($7.6M) -$9.3M Net loss per share diluted ($0.45) ($0.20) -$0.25 Non-GAAP gross margin (a) 2% 18% -16% Non-GAAP operating expenses (a) $11.2M $10.5M +$0.7M Non-GAAP operating margin (a) (42%) (27%) -15% Non-GAAP net loss (a) ($10.9M) ($6.3M) -$4.6M Non-GAAP net loss per share diluted (a) ($0.29) ($0.17) -$0.12 Adjusted EBITDA ($9.4M) ($5.1M) -$4.3M Ending cash and cash equivalents $26.1M $75.1M -$49.0M Line of credit and Loan payable $15.5M $— +$15.5M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

1 All sales are to unaffiliated third-party customers.

Aerospace and Defense Segment

For Q422, A&D’s sequential-quarter revenue increase was driven primarily by the addition of the Inertial Navigation product line acquired from KVH Industries, Inc. on August 9, 2022. A&D segment gross margin decreased primarily as a result of numerous factors related to the transition of newly acquired operations in Budd Lake, NJ and Tinley Park, IL as well as QMEMS inventory valuation charges during the quarter.

Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 +increase/ 4Q22 3Q22 -decrease A&D segment revenue $21.0M $13.4M +$7.6M A&D segment gross margin 4% 12% -8% A&D segment R&D expense $3.5M $3.8M -$0.3M A&D segment profit ($2.6M) ($2.3M) -$0.3M Non-GAAP A&D segment gross margin (a) 2% 13% -11% Non-GAAP A&D segment R&D expense (a) $3.7M $3.7M $—M Non-GAAP A&D segment profit ($3.3M) ($1.9M) -$1.4M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

Broadband Segment

For Q422, Broadband’s sequential-quarter revenue decrease was primarily due to a decline in CATV revenue. Broadband segment gross margin decreased primarily as a result of the lower revenue and higher under-absorption of fixed overhead. R&D expense increased due to higher product development expenses associated with Chips and Sensing products.

Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 +increase/ 4Q22 3Q22 -decrease Broadband segment revenue $4.6M $10.3M -$5.7M Broadband segment gross margin 3% 23% -20% Broadband segment R&D expense $1.4M $0.7M +$0.7M Broadband segment profit ($1.2M) $1.7M -$2.9M Non-GAAP Broadband segment gross margin (a) 1% 24% -22% Non-GAAP Broadband segment R&D expense (a) $1.6M $0.6M +$1.0M Non-GAAP Broadband segment profit ($1.5M) $1.9M -$3.4M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Outlook

The Company expects revenue for the fiscal 2023 first quarter ending December 31, 2022 to be in the range of $25 million to $27 million.

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,625 $ 71,621 Restricted cash 520 61 Accounts receivable, net of credit loss of $337 and $260, respectively 18,073 31,849 Contract assets 6,846 361 Inventory 37,035 32,309 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,124 6,877 Assets held for sale — 1,241 Total current assets 95,223 144,319 Property, plant, and equipment, net 37,867 22,544 Goodwill 15,608 69 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,243 13,489 Other intangible assets, net 14,790 167 Other non-current assets 2,351 225 Total assets $ 189,082 $ 180,813 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,729 $ 16,686 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,124 9,568 Contract liabilities 5,300 368 Loan payable – current 852 — Operating lease liabilities – current 2,213 1,198 Total current liabilities 29,218 27,820 Line of credit 9,599 — Loan payable- non-current 5,042 — Operating lease liabilities – non-current 21,625 12,684 Asset retirement obligations 4,664 2,049 Other long-term liabilities 106 794 Total liabilities 70,254 43,347 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 44,497 shares issued and 37,591 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022; 43,890 shares issued and 36,984 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 787,347 782,266 Treasury stock at cost; 6,906 shares as of September 30, 2022 and September 30,2021 (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,301 687 Accumulated deficit (622,099 ) (597,766 ) Total shareholders’ equity 118,828 137,466 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 189,082 $ 180,813

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Fiscal Year Ended September 30, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 25,565 $ 43,954 $ 124,126 $ 158,444 Cost of revenue 24,559 26,897 94,408 96,956 Gross profit 1,006 17,057 29,718 61,488 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 11,160 6,603 33,710 24,544 Research and development 4,861 4,881 18,536 17,448 Severance 35 — 1,353 — (Gain) loss on sale of assets (766 ) 76 (2,685 ) 515 Impairment charge 2,956 — 2,956 — Total operating expense 18,246 11,560 53,870 42,507 Operating (loss) income (17,240 ) 5,497 (24,152 ) 18,981 Other income (expense): Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — 6,561 Interest (expense) income, net (125 ) (15 ) (139 ) 466 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (192 ) (49 ) (352 ) 207 Pension income 520 — 171 — Total other income (expense) 203 (64 ) (320 ) 7,234 (Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense) (17,037 ) 5,433 (24,472 ) 26,215 Income tax benefit (expense) 164 (358 ) 139 (572 ) Net (loss) income $ (16,873 ) $ 5,075 $ (24,333 ) $ 25,643 Foreign exchange translation adjustment 82 (205 ) 173 (231 ) Pension adjustment 441 — 441 — Comprehensive (loss) income $ (16,350 ) $ 4,870 $ (23,719 ) $ 25,412 Per share data Net (loss) income per basic share $ (0.45 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.75 Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 37,484 36,845 37,269 34,020 Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.45 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.72 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 37,484 38,993 37,269 35,789

EMCORE CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 (in thousands, except for percentages) 4Q22 3Q22 Gross profit $ 1,006 $ 3,898 Gross margin 4% 16% Stock-based compensation expense 348 275 Asset retirement obligation accretion 64 9 Amortization of intangible assets 58 40 Variable compensation accrual adjustment (1,040 ) — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 436 $ 4,222 Non-GAAP gross margin 2% 18%

Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 (in thousands) 4Q22 3Q22 Operating expense $ 18,246 $ 10,995 Stock-based compensation expense (1,271 ) (1,248 ) Severance expense (35 ) — CATV transition – gain on sale of assets 767 1,318 Acquisition-related expense (5,166 ) (313 ) Litigation-related expense (413 ) (213 ) Variable compensation accrual adjustment 2,030 — Impairment charge (2,956 ) — Non-GAAP operating expense $ 11,202 $ 10,539

Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 (in thousands, except for percentages) 4Q22 3Q22 Operating profit $ (17,240) $ (7,097) Operating margin (67%) (30%) Stock-based compensation expense 1,619 1,523 Asset retirement obligation accretion 64 9 Amortization of acquired intangibles 58 40 Severance expense 35 — CATV transition – gain on sale of assets (766) (1,318) Acquisition-related expense 5,166 313 Litigation-related expense 413 213 Variable compensation accrual adjustment (3,070) — Impairment charge 2,956 — Non-GAAP operating profit $ (10,765) $ (6,317) Non-GAAP operating margin (42)%

(27)%

Depreciation expense 1,381 1,185 Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,384) $ (5,132) Adjusted EBITDA % (37%) (22%)

Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 (in thousands, except for per share data and percentages) 4Q22 3Q22 Net (loss) $ (16,873) $ (7,649) Net (loss) per share basic and diluted $ (0.45) $ (0.20) Stock-based compensation expense 1,619 1,523 Asset retirement obligation accretion 64 9 Amortization of intangible assets 58 40 Severance expense 35 — CATV transition – gain on sale of assets (766) (1,318) Acquisition-related expense 5,166 313 Litigation-related expense 413 213 Variable compensation accrual adjustment (3,070) — Impairment charge 2,956 — Pension (income) expense (520) 349 Foreign exchange loss 192 185 Income tax (benefit) expense (164) 27 Non-GAAP net loss $ (10,890) $ (6,308) Non-GAAP net loss per share basic and diluted $ (0.29) $ (0.17) Interest expense (income), net 125 (9) Depreciation expense 1,381 1,185 Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,384) $ (5,132) Adjusted EBITDA % (37%) (22%)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands, except for Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 percentages) 4Q22 3Q22 4Q22 3Q22 Aerospace and Defense Broadband Gross profit $ 889 $ 1,551 Gross profit $ 117 $ 2,347 Gross margin 4% 12% Gross margin 3% 23% Stock-based compensation expense 181 147 Stock-based compensation expense 167 128 Asset retirement obligation accretion 57 — Asset retirement obligation accretion 7 9 Amortization of intangible assets 58 40 Amortization of intangible assets — — Variable compensation accrual adjustment (804) — Variable compensation accrual adjustment (236) — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 381 $ 1,738 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 55 $ 2,484 Non-GAAP gross margin 2% 13% Non-GAAP gross margin 1% 24% R&D expense $ 3,506 $ 3,834 R&D expense $ 1,355 $ 679 Stock-based compensation expense (170) (167) Stock-based compensation expense (47) (80) Variable compensation accrual adjustment 347 — Variable compensation accrual adjustment 289 — Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 3,683 $ 3,667 Non-GAAP R&D expense $ 1,597 $ 599