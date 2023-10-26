CloudBolt trims cloud expenditure by over 40% for iOCO customer in just three months

NORTH BETHESDA, MD, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudBolt Software, the leader in automating, optimizing, and governing hybrid-cloud, multi-tool environments for global enterprises, today announced that iOCO, a digital transformation and managed services provider (MSP) that delivers solutions to customers in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and is a subsidiary of EOH, Africa’s foremost technology solutions provider, has chosen CloudBolt Cost Management to power its FinOps managed services offerings.

In a recent CloudBolt Industry Insights report, it was revealed that an overwhelming 89% of organizations consider FinOps an essential practice to tackle the complexities of cloud cost management. FinOps helps take control of cloud spend, provides visibility into who is spending what where, identifies underutilized resources, drives intelligent purchasing decisions, and optimizes the reporting and continuous appraisal of the cloud environment as services change.

Embracing cloud technology is a major digital transformation initiative that is as much about achieving business objectives efficiently and cost effectively as it is about the promise of agility, scale, and innovation. A FinOps approach to cloud spending is important, but can be challenging to implement and many companies struggle to see results quickly. CloudBolt’s Cost Management platform provides teams with the tools to manage cloud costs and optimization efforts effectively and at scale, generating a return on investment in months instead of years.

iOCO, a long-time CloudBolt partner, has not only integrated CloudBolt products into its internal operations, but is also leveraging them to enhance the cloud services it offers to its clients. A prominent steel manufacturer with extensive operations across the Sub-Saharan region confronted multifaceted challenges in managing a diverse mix of clouds, all amid escalating costs and complex budget requirements. iOCO helped the client successfully implement CloudBolt Cost Management and an impressive 42% cost savings on cloud spend optimization was realized in just three months. The platform’s enhanced visibility also suggests the potential for an additional 5% cost reduction, underscoring the effectiveness of CloudBolt’s solution.

“Many companies seek reliable partners to guide them through the intricacies of cloud environments, and we are honored that iOCO has chosen CloudBolt as their preferred FinOps solution to help optimize cloud spend for their customers,” said Ian Humphreys, CSP/MSP Regional Sales Director – EMEA, CloudBolt. “iOCO not only navigates the complexities of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, but, through partnerships like this, also ensures that its clients have access to best-in-class FinOps solutions like CloudBolt.”

iOCO’s commitment to excellence extends to building a global hyperscale practice spanning across Africa, the Middle East, the UK and Europe, with a strong emphasis on global relevance and local presence. This ensures that clients receive tailored solutions aligned with their unique contexts.

“iOCO is dedicated to helping organizations unlock the full potential of the cloud,” added Richard Vester, Director, EMEA Hyperscale Practice, iOCO. “CloudBolt’s solution enables us to provide our clients with better visibility into and accountability for their cloud costs. We are able to offer tailored solutions to optimize their cloud technologies, all without the need for extensive FinOps expertise.”

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt helps companies optimize, automate and better control hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments. Providing industry-leading cloud financial management, automation and orchestration, and governance solutions for global enterprises and service providers alike, CloudBolt helps the organizations it serves to simplify complexity and rapidly maximize cloud value and impact. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt has won numerous awards and has repeatedly been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and the Inc. 5000 lists. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io.

About iOCO

iOCO is a digital transformation company dedicated to helping organizations become more resilient and stay competitive in today’s business and social landscape. We do this by solving challenges —exponentially, courageously, and together. Our solutions are founded on pragmatism, sustainability, and scalability, and designed to adapt to ever changing circumstances and requirements, both internal and external. iOCO is proudly part of EOH, Africa’s leading technology solutions group, enabling us to seamlessly connect and harness the global expertise of our teams across Africa, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ioco.uk.

