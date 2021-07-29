eMed™ Bolsters Airline Partnerships with Convenient COVID-19 Testing for International Travelers

Breaking News
CDC-accepted, virtually guided test can be taken conveniently from home, at the office or in a hotel room – result in 15 minutes

MIAMI, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eMed™, a telehealth company democratizing healthcare through digital-point-of-care solutions, is now collaborating with Delta Air Lines to provide convenient, reliable and certified testing for travelers abroad seeking reentry into the United States. Delta joins United Airlines and American Airlines as eMed partners.

Travelers can now visit their respective airline’s website, eMed.com, or select Walgreens pharmacy locations to purchase a rapid antigen home test kit for COVID-19 that is administered through the eMed site. The BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test kits require no additional equipment and can easily be carried abroad in a carry-on bag for use up to three days prior to a U.S.-bound return flight. 

“International travelers are looking for ways to stay safer and simplify their travel experience,” said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed Co-Founder and CEO. “eMed’s innovative digital point-of-care platform will allow airline passengers, among others, to conveniently conduct a COVID-19 test suitable for entry into many countries, including the U.S. This is a best-in-class approach for rapid testing of travelers returning to the skies.”

Only with eMed can an individual taking a COVID-19 rapid antigen home test abroad receive CDC-accepted electronic documentation suitable for U.S. reentry. At $25 per test, plus shipping fees and taxes, the Home Test available at eMed.com is the most affordable, high-quality, and convenient rapid antigen test with validated results available to travelers.

The eMed-administered test is a simple, self-administered test, supervised virtually by an eMed Certified Guide who oversees sample collection, the testing process and certified results reporting during a telehealth visit. If a test result is negative, the user receives a validated digital lab report to their email and a digital health pass in an app on their smart device.

To learn more and order a test, visit www.eMed.com.

  • This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;
  • This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,
  • This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

 

About eMed

eMed (www.eMed.com) is a telehealth company democratizing healthcare with a digital point-of-care platform that provides fast, easy and affordable at-home health care testing, supervised and guided online by eMed Certified Guides. We embrace quantitative medicine to deliver prescribed tests and treatments directly to individuals, driving better and more cost-effective health outcomes.

