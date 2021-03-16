Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Emerald Card clients have received their third stimulus

Emerald Card clients have received their third stimulus

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) announced that third stimulus payments to Emerald Cards finished processing today. Late last week, the IRS shared in a press release that the first wave of stimulus payments would arrive in bank accounts by Wednesday, March 17.

“We understand how important these stimulus payments are for our clients,” said Tony Bowen, H&R Block chief financial officer. “H&R Block partnered with the IRS after the second stimulus to ensure a smoother process for our clients for this stimulus payment.”

H&R Block Emerald Card clients have several ways to check their stimulus payment: via the myBlockSM mobile app or by calling the Emerald Card support line at 866-353-1266 for self-service options and live agent help. In addition, Emerald Card clients will receive an email noting the Emerald Card where the stimulus money was deposited.

H&R Block customers who have not received past tax refunds or stimulus payments on an Emerald Card should check the IRS Get My Payment site for information about their stimulus. The IRS determines when and how stimulus payments are distributed and has shared that all payments will be sent out over the coming weeks in batches whether by direct deposit, check, or U.S. Treasury debit card. Get My Payment will only reflect a status once the payment has been issued according to the IRS timeline. The IRS has indicated that most people will not be able to use Get My Payment to update banking information for this stimulus payment.

Additional stimulus money may be available at a later date

If an individual believes they did not receive the full amount of the third stimulus payment they were owed, there are two times when they may receive additional stimulus money.

  1. If their third stimulus was initially based on a 2019 return and they file a 2020 return that would qualify them for more money, the IRS will re-determine eligibility 90 days after the filing deadline or by September 1, 2021 at the latest, and issue an additional payment for the difference.
  2. Recovery Rebate Credit next tax year – If there is a change in circumstances in 2021 that would qualify taxpayers to receive additional third stimulus money, a Recovery Rebate Credit can be claimed when 2021 taxes are filed (in 2022).

More information about COVID-19 relief benefits in the American Rescue Plan and the impacts to taxes is available on H&R Block’s website:   

  • Block Advisors’ guide to 2020 small business taxes and stimulus relief
  • Coronavirus Resource Hub for individuals and families﻿

H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® is issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Additional fees, terms and conditions apply; consult your Cardholder Agreement for details. ©2020 HRB Tax Group, Inc.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For further information
Investor Relations: Colby Brown | 816-854-4559 | [email protected]
Media Relations: Angela Davied | 816-854-5798 | [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.