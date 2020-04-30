Emerald Organic Products Completes Successful Hand Sanitizer Product Pilot

Emerald Organic Products to Continue Research and Development of its Innovative Hand Sanitizer to Disrupt $2.7 Billion Industry

Holbrook, NY, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, “Emerald”, “Emerald Organic”, or “Emerald Organic Products”) a diversified health sciences and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed its product pilot for NxGen Hand Sanitizer (the “Product Pilot”), selling out thousands of bottles within one week of launch.

“The great reception we received from the market for our NxGen hand sanitizer Product Pilot tells us that we are in the right sector, with the right product,” commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Organic Products. “We know now that Emerald will be aggressively pursuing this important and timely market opportunity.”

According to a recent report from Grand View Research (the “Grand View Research Report”), the global hand sanitizer market was valued at $2.7 billion USD in 2019, with certain segments of the market estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of over 20%.

“Given the current state of public health in the United States and around the world, sanitization products are rapidly becoming adopted as a new mainstay within the personal health and hygiene categories,” continued Ian Parker. “Building upon the Product Pilot, Emerald Organic Products intends to initiate further sanitizer research and development in efforts to disrupt an otherwise dormant product category.”

Alarming results cited within the Grand View Research Report showed that 23% of the population covered in a survey claim to not to use hand sanitizer products.

“The estimated 23% of people that do not use hand sanitizer products pose a potential risk to public health. As public health officials continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, increased education and awareness surrounding proper hand hygiene is of the utmost importance,” added Ian Parker. “In trying to restrict the spread of coronavirus, hand hygiene is quickly becoming an increasingly important pillar of personal care for many people.”

About Emerald Organic Products

Based in New York, Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (EMOR), is a diversified health sciences and technology company focused on providing consumers with one of the most robust health and wellness offerings available today. Through its subsidiaries, Emerald is dedicated to both bringing to market, and improving access to, holistic and FDA-regulated products and services. These include high-quality dietary supplements and hemp derived CBD products from its flagship brands Zenavita and Pura Vida Vitamins. In addition, EMOR will provide healthcare professionals with a full suite of solutions to transform healthcare through the lenses of convenience and mobility for the patient. In October 2019, Emerald Organic Products established Emerald Organic Life Sciences, LLC. to develop biopharmaceutical assets licensed from Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMBS). On March 24, 2020, Emerald Organic Products announced a joint venture with Todos Medical USA, Inc. (OTC: TOMDF) for the purpose of distributing certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. On March 27, 2020, Emerald Organic Products announced that it had signed a Plan of Merger Agreement with Bonsa Health, a leading digital pharmacy capable of same day delivery of Rx medications anywhere in the United States. On March 31, 2020, Emerald Organic Products Announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Carie Health Inc., a leading telehealth and virtual care technology and service solutions company.

For more information, please visit emerald-organic.com.

Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Emerald Organic Products, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

