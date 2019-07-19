Emerald Organic Products, Inc. Announces Distribution Agreement with Gotham City Beverages, LLC, Expanding the National Distribution Footprint of its Hemp-Derived PuraCBD™ Products

Holbrook, NY, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerald Organic Products Inc. (OTC:EMOR), a diversified dietary supplement and nutraceuticals company, is pleased to announce that Pura Vida Vitamins™ (“Pura Vida”), EMOR’s health and wellness-focused brand, announces a distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) for its expanding line of high-quality CBD products with Gotham City Beverages, LLC (“Gotham”), a New York-based retail store distributor of foods and beverages.

Gotham distributes to approximately more than 15,000 stores in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Through the second and third quarter of 2019, EMOR’s Pura Vida brand CBD Gummies were test-marketed within samples of the Gotham distribution network.

Having achieved strong sell-throughs, Gotham has agreed to expand distribution throughout the balance of its sales and distribution network commencing in 4th Quarter of 2019. Gotham represents a key foothold in the buildout of EMOR’s national distribution plans.

PuraCBD™ products include:

Pura CBD Infused Sour Bears, 10 Servings, (100mg CBD)

Pura CBD Infused Cherry Rings, 10 Servings (100mg CBD)

Pura CBD Infused Peach Rings, 10 Servings (100mg CBD)

Pura CBD Infused Watermelon Rings, 10 servings (100mg CBD)

Ian Parker, the C.E.O. of EMOR, commented on the relationship as follows: “We consider Gotham to be best in class within their segment of the marketplace. We look forward to continuing to expand Gotham distribution with both existing and new products that will be launched in the coming weeks”. Mr. Parker continued, “PuraCBD products will reach thousands of retailers covering millions of tri-state residents.”

Frank Clemente, President of Gotham said “Retailers, on behalf of their customers, have been demanding premium quality CBD products for quite some time now. After careful consideration of the laws, regulations, labeling requirements, quality and capacity, Pura Vida’s products were the obvious fit for our distribution network.”

About Gotham City Beverages LLC

Gotham City Beverages LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clem Snacks Inc., is a New York-based specialty distributor of foods and beverages, serving delis, convenience stores, and other independent retailers throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Gotham distributes to more than 15,000 stores.

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Emerald Organic Products Inc. (OTC:EMOR), through its flagship brand, Pura Vida Vitamins, formulates and manufactures health and wellness products including hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) infused gummies, tinctures, topical creams, and other vitamin and health formulations. Committed to customer satisfaction, each and every Pura Vida Vitamin’s product is priced to provide industry-leading value and comes with a purity guarantee that offers peace of mind and product transparency.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and neither Pura Vida Health, LLC nor Emerald Organic Products Inc. undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

CONTACT: John Lee Emerald Organic Products Inc. 1-855-540-0354 [email protected]