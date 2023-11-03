Emerge, the trailblazer in freight innovation through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform, is delighted to announce the appointment of Craig Fiander as the new Executive Vice President of Commercial.

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerge, the trailblazer in freight innovation through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform, is delighted to announce the appointment of Craig Fiander as the new Executive Vice President of Commercial. Fiander joins Emerge with a wealth of experience, having held key leadership roles at both FourKites, Inc. and Trimble Maps (ALK Technologies).

During his impressive 23-year tenure at Trimble Maps, Fiander held various sales, marketing, and product management positions, including Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Marketing. In this capacity, he led partner strategy and owned global relationships with leading strategic alliances in the transportation and logistics industry, including Blue Yonder, Oracle, Manhattan Associates, SAP, MercuryGate, E2Open, Accenture, and numerous others. Fiander was instrumental in driving the integration and adoption of Trimble Maps’ enterprise products and services, notably PC*MILER, the industry standard for truck and rail routing, mileage, and mapping software.

“Having had the privilege of working at Trimble Maps for over two decades, I am excited to bring my extensive experience in sales, marketing, and product management to Emerge,” said Craig Fiander. “My journey at Trimble, coupled with my recent roles at FourKites, has equipped me with a unique perspective that I am eager to apply in furthering Emerge’s mission.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Craig Fiander to Emerge, where his wealth of experience in logistics technology will play a pivotal role in elevating our vision, fueling commercial growth, and expanding our network. Craig is the perfect leader to execute on the innovative business model we have built at Emerge, and his expertise will undoubtedly support our continued trajectory of growth and success.” – Jake Papa, Chief Commercial Officer at Emerge.

During his 7-year tenure at FourKites, Craig Fiander served as the Senior Vice President, Global Business Development where he built and led the company’s partnerships and alliances ecosystem. As one of the first FourKites employees, Fiander led business development strategy, channel sales and marketing. Leveraging his deep industry knowledge and relationships in logistics, he helped drive the rapid growth and adoption of FourKites’ supply chain visibility and predictive analytics platform in North America and globally.

Most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Market Strategy, he owned global competitive and market intelligence. His responsibilities also included overseeing the Go-to-Market strategy execution with a leading global transportation and logistics provider, strategic channel partner, and investor. With a keen focus on building from the ground up, Fiander played a pivotal role in establishing and expanding the vast supply chain software, systems integrator and consulting partner network, as well as cultivating a robust shipper customer base. Notably, at FourKites, he showcased a track record of success in demand generation, SaaS pipeline development, and revenue growth.

Fiander’s commitment to innovation and excellence was evident in his role at FourKites, where he played a crucial role in shaping and enhancing the company’s global Competitive Intelligence framework. He also led strategic initiatives, including the Data-as-a-Service GTM strategy, a testament to his forward-thinking vision and commitment to innovative solutions.

“Joining Emerge was a strategic decision based on their unique technology platform and highly regarded executive team, board of directors, and investors,” said Fiander. “I am enthusiastic about working with our customers, partners, Board, and leadership team to create the industry standard for automated freight procurement.”

As Executive Vice President of Commercial at Emerge, Craig Fiander will leverage his extensive experience to further advance the company’s mission of empowering shippers and carriers through cutting-edge solutions that enhance the procurement process and deliver real-time benchmarking data.

Emerge continues to lead the way in reshaping the future of the freight and logistics landscape, and with the addition of Craig Fiander’s extensive expertise from both Trimble Maps and FourKites, the company is poised for even greater success.

About Emerge

Emerge is a pioneering force in the freight industry, dedicated to revolutionizing the way shippers and carriers navigate the procurement process. With an award-winning Freight Procurement Platform, Emerge provides solutions that empower industry professionals with a powerful digital freight marketplace and current benchmarking data, enabling them to make informed and strategic decisions. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge is driving positive change in the freight and logistics landscape.

