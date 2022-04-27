EMERGE FOUNDER ANDREW LETO TO SHARE INSIGHTS AT INDUSTRY EVENTS

Visionary leader to discuss freight market trends, implications for shippers and carriers

Scottsdale, Arizona, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andrew Leto, Founder and CEO of Emerge, the leading platform for freight procurement, will be a featured speaker at three upcoming industry events. A well-respected visionary thought-leader, Leto will offer insights into the highly volatile freight market and strategies to compete in this business environment.

“With the rate of change in the freight industry, many supply chain professionals are re-evaluating past practices, replacing manual work with automation made possible by A.I.,” said Leto. “The adoption of the best technologies to meet their needs will help companies make more data-driven decisions, better positioning them for success. However, technology alone cannot resolve all challenges. To move forward, processes and attitudes must also change.”

To attend Leto’s thought-provoking sessions, visit the websites of these upcoming events:

The Future of the Supply Chain, hosted by FreightWaves; May 9, 2022, at 8:45 a.m.

At the FreightWaves event, Leto will be part of an all-star lineup including Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Billy Beane, the creator of the Powerball approach to baseball, featured in a Brad Pitt movie, and Shelly Simpson, Chief Commercial Officer, EVP of People and HR for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Supply Chain Execution USA hosted by Reuters; June 1-2, 2022

Andrew Leto will join leaders from Walmart Canada and Goodyear in a panel discussion focusing on the ever-important subject of data collaboration in logistics. With market volatility becoming the norm, shippers will need to leverage the best tools available to optimize their freight procurement. These dynamic leaders will identify opportunities for supply chain leaders to collaborate on all parts of the distribution process from shipper source to final destination.

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo; June 8, 2022, at 11:15 a.m.

At the Gartner Event, Leto will provide an in-depth understanding of how market bid activity and trends can help shippers hedge during periods of market volatility. Lack of time, resources or major shifts in the market are just realities in today’s marketplace. He will also preview a future where perfected procurement is enabled by real-time and historical data that enables shippers and carriers to be as efficient as possible by introducing Emerge’s newest RFP enhancement available to all shippers this Summer.

About Andrew Leto

A veteran of both the logistics and technology markets, Leto has a strong reputation for building and leading innovative and successful logistics companies, beginning with GlobalTranz in 2003. The company quickly became one of the top-10 Truckload and Less-than-truckload (LTL) brokers in the U.S., with over a billion dollars in sales. He also founded 10-4 Systems, a truckload and visibility platform sold to Trimble in 2016. Since being formed in 2017, Emerge has continued to receive awards for innovation, rapid growth, and being an employer of choice.

New Leadership and Continued Platform Growth in 2022

The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform continues to experience rapid growth, with interest from the country’s most-preeminent shippers and carriers. New leaders join the organization from the supply chain’s most recognized brands and Emerge plans to significantly scale its internal team in 2022. “We are attracting top freight leaders and talent,” said Leto. “From operations to the executive suite, we are bringing in freight’s heaviest hitters to create something truly revolutionary for our industry.”

Rethinking Procurement: The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. The Emerge platform helps streamline the disjointed and cloudy procurement landscape, bringing shippers and carriers together in one space to create and build mutually beneficial relationships.

With freight procurement and optimization becoming a common boardroom conversation, companies are increasingly looking for creative ways to find new efficiency in their supply chain. The premier choice for carriers and shippers within the procurement ecosystem, the Emerge platform inherently creates a powerful “network effect” — opening new opportunities for all participants as the network grows and becomes more robust. With every carrier and shipper added, the Emerge marketplace becomes even more powerful — creating better, stronger opportunities and win-win scenarios for all.

Built for freight professionals, Emerge is the only platform designed and led by freight experts with decades of direct, hands-on procurement experience. The Emerge executive team and board members include some of transportation’s most prominent names, having previous experience leading companies like UPS Freight, GlobalTranz, Coyote Logistics, J.B. Hunt, and FreightWaves. This expertise allows Emerge to offer solutions that enhance contract and spot procurement, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions.

Shipper and Carrier Collaboration, Evolved

Founded by industry veteran Andrew Leto, Emerge has seen tremendous success since opening its doors in 2017. In addition to securing over $150 million in investor funding, the Emerge platform has enabled shippers to procure over $6 billion in freight by leveraging the Dynamic RFP and Spot platform. In September of 2021, Emerge announced its latest Series B funding round of $130 million, led by investment partners 9Yards Capital, Tiger Global Management, and The Spruce House Partnership, with additional participation from existing backers New Road Capital Partners and Greycroft.

“This funding will allow us to scale our business efficiently — from creating new opportunities for our current employees to filling needs from the outside where necessary,” Jack Holmes, Emerge Executive Chairman and former President & CEO of UPS Freight, said. “We have been fortunate to have great partners. Financial partners, shipper partners, and carrier partners. Andrew [Leto’s] vision has continued to evolve, and we’re confident that our partners will regard our platform as the most influential in transportation.”

About Emerge

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions. Founded in 2017 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the U.S. Visit www.emergemarket.com to learn more or view current open positions.

