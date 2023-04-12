Emerge, the revolutionary freight procurement platform connecting shippers and carriers has announced the launch of its new Premier Partner Program. This program is designed to connect high-quality carriers with large fleets directly with enterprise-level shippers through RFP events.

Scottsdale, AZ, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerge, the revolutionary freight procurement platform connecting shippers and carriers has announced the launch of its new Premier Partner Program. This program is designed to connect high-quality carriers with large fleets directly with enterprise-level shippers through RFP events.

The Premier Partner Program gives shippers unparalleled visibility into carrier performance and metrics before awarding their RFP. With access to this data, shippers can save time sourcing and onboarding new carriers while having the confidence that they are making an informed decision.

Carriers also benefit from the Premier Partner Program by having visibility into other bids so they can remain competitive in their pricing strategies as well as access to a Q&A feature before committing to lanes with a shipper. This helps ensure carriers understand expectations for each lane so there are no surprises down the road. Lastly, carriers can be assured that Emerge still honors quick payment terms for all completed deliveries.

“This program is designed to give both shippers and carriers more control over their relationship,” says Emerge Founder and CEO, Andrew Leto. “Shippers get more of an inside look into carrier performance for large fleets and capabilities before awarding business, while carriers get more insight into their competition and expand their shipper network.”

Emerge’s goal is to create a stronger connection between shippers and carriers through innovative technology solutions that save time and money for both parties. The launch of their new Premier Partner Program is just another example of how Emerge is achieving this goal.

About Emerge

Emerge is revolutionizing the freight industry through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process and provide current benchmarking data, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered strategic decisions. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with an office in Atlanta, GA Emerge was founded by industry leader Andrew Leto in 2017.

